- Above is a clip of Asuka's debut against Dana Brooke at NXT TakeOver: Respect in October of 2015. The Asuka Lock forced Brooke to submit and end the match. As noted, Asuka will be making her main roster debut at TLC on October 22.

- Seth Rollins will be in Indianapolis, Indiana on Monday, October 9 at the Xfinity Store by Comcast, located at 4225 E. 82nd Street from 11am-1pm. Rollins will be signing autographs and taking photos, which are first-come, first-served.

- Over the last few weeks, Cody Rhodes has voiced his opinion on WWE bringing back events (Starrcade and War Games) that his father, Dusty Rhodes, created and helped make famous. He took to Twitter again today, writing out a longer response to fully explain how - as the head of Dusty's estate - he tries to honor and never exploit anything Dusty was involved in. He said that WWE did let him know their plans - even when they didn't have to - and he was very thankful for that. Cody continued that he may not always like it, but "to the victor goes the spoils" in regards to WWE now owning Jim Crockett Promotions/WCW property. You can read his most recent response (along with his previous reactions to Starrcade and War Games returning) below.

I'm not mad. I was told. H worked for my Dad and then my Dad worked for him. They were friends. Care and effort will be placed into it. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 5, 2017

