Source: Hollywood Life

Alexa Bliss spoke with Hollywood Life on a number of topics in and outside of wrestling. Here are some of the highlights:

Getting into acting in movies:

"Absolutely! I would love to, at some point, cross over [to movies] and bring a mix of WWE fans and mainstream fans together. Merge the worlds together. I would love do something like that – or have my own little talk show on the WWE Network! I would love to test the waters and see what happens."

Her dream co-star, Bradley Cooper, and her thoughts on if he actually played as Vince McMahon in his upcoming biopic:

"I would love to work with Bradley Cooper, just to say that I worked with him. [Laughs] I am a big fan. He has to get that walk down! That's all I got to say. Nobody cam mimic the Vince McMahon walk, so he's going to have to work at it."

Alexa Bliss On Dealing With Fans Criticizing Her Appearance, Once Getting Down To 90 Lbs., Anorexia
See Also
Alexa Bliss On Dealing With Fans Criticizing Her Appearance, Once Getting Down To 90 Lbs., Anorexia

Nikki Bella:

"I am so excited for Nikki. She is an amazing woman. She is so great for women. To come back from a neck injury and to be on Dancing With The Stars, to be on Total Divas and to be on Total Bellas – she is such an icon. She is the nicest person you'll ever meet, so I am so excited for her and I wish nothing but the best. She is the one person who deserves it the most."

You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles