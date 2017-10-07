Source: Hollywood Life

Alexa Bliss spoke with Hollywood Life on a number of topics in and outside of wrestling. Here are some of the highlights:

Getting into acting in movies:

"Absolutely! I would love to, at some point, cross over [to movies] and bring a mix of WWE fans and mainstream fans together. Merge the worlds together. I would love do something like that – or have my own little talk show on the WWE Network! I would love to test the waters and see what happens."

Her dream co-star, Bradley Cooper, and her thoughts on if he actually played as Vince McMahon in his upcoming biopic:

"I would love to work with Bradley Cooper, just to say that I worked with him. [Laughs] I am a big fan. He has to get that walk down! That's all I got to say. Nobody cam mimic the Vince McMahon walk, so he's going to have to work at it."

Nikki Bella:

"I am so excited for Nikki. She is an amazing woman. She is so great for women. To come back from a neck injury and to be on Dancing With The Stars, to be on Total Divas and to be on Total Bellas – she is such an icon. She is the nicest person you'll ever meet, so I am so excited for her and I wish nothing but the best. She is the one person who deserves it the most."

You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.