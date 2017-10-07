- Above is how WWE 2K18 sees the finish to Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon's Hell in a Cell match. It ended up being Shane powerbombing Owens for the pinfall win.

- WWE asked fans: "What has been the craziest/most extreme moment of Shane McMahon's career?" As of this writing the results are: Jumping off the cell at WrestleMania 32 (53 percent), Hitting Big Show with an elbow drop from the top of the Titantron at Backlash 2001 (24 percent), Being knocked off the top of the entrance by Steve Blackman at SummerSlam 2000 (13 percent), and Getting tossed through the glass by Kurt Angle at King of the Ring 2001 (10 percent).

- As noted, Bayley will be appearing at this year's Nintendo World Championships today in New York City. Below are some photos of her getting ready for the event. On her Instagram Bayley wrote, "I'm nervous, intimidated, a tiny bit confused, but mostly SO stoked to be competing."

I'm nervous, intimidated, a tiny bit confused, but mostly SO stoked to be competing in the #NWC2017 tomorrow! Stay tuned! A post shared by Bayley (@itsmebayley) on Oct 6, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.