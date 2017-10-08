Thanks to Neil Jessup for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Tulsa, Oklahoma:

* RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose retained over Cesaro and Sheamus

* Heath Slater, R-Truth, Apollo Crews and Rhyno defeated Goldust, Darren Young, Dash Wilder and Elias

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore retained over Mustafa Ali

* Matt Hardy and Jason Jordan defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and Curtis Axel

* RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Sasha Banks, Mickie James and Nia Jax

* Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson with Luke Gallows

* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match

