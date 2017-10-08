Thanks to WJ Lyndon for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Canton, Ohio:
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day retained over The Usos
* Bobby Roode defeated Aiden English
* Chad Gable, Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeated Mike Kanellis and The Ascension
* Randy Orton defeated Rusev in a Last Man Standing match
* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles retained over Baron Corbin, Tye Dillinger and Sami Zayn
* Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Naomi defeated SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya, Lana and Tamina Snuka
* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal retained over Shinsuke Nakamura with help from The Singh Brothers
