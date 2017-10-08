Thanks to Tara's Friend Mike for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Ft. Pierce, Florida:

* Lio Rush defeated Raul Mendoza

* Vanessa Borne won a battle royal to earn a match against Kairi Sane later on

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Roderick Strong

* No Way Jose defeated Buddy Murphy

* Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly defeated NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY

* Lars Sullivan defeated Kona Reeves. Lars came back to the ring after the match and attacked Reeves again

* Heavy Machinery defeated Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler

* Kairi Sane defeated Vanessa Borne

* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre and Johnny Gargano defeated Hideo Itami and Andrade "Cien" Almas

