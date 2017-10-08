Thanks to Tara's Friend Mike for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Ft. Pierce, Florida:
* Lio Rush defeated Raul Mendoza
* Vanessa Borne won a battle royal to earn a match against Kairi Sane later on
* The Velveteen Dream defeated Roderick Strong
* No Way Jose defeated Buddy Murphy
* Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly defeated NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY
* Lars Sullivan defeated Kona Reeves. Lars came back to the ring after the match and attacked Reeves again
* Heavy Machinery defeated Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler
* Kairi Sane defeated Vanessa Borne
* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre and Johnny Gargano defeated Hideo Itami and Andrade "Cien" Almas
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.