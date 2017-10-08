- As seen above, the latest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features Tyler Breeze and Fandango. Breezango is set to bring back their Fashion Files segment at tonight's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

- WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz turns 37 years old today while former WWE star Paul Burchill turns 38.

- Below are videos of Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya from Saturday's WWE live event, one night before they do battle for the title at Hell In a Cell tonight. Flair says she's winning the title for the first time tonight while Natalya wishes her good luck and says she can't wait to see her.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.