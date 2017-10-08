- WWE 2K18 was used to predict some of tonight's Hell in a Cell matches. Above is Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Mahal won after hitting the Khallas) and below is Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler (Ziggler won after landing a Zig Zag).

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos and the gallery includes: Lana, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Natalya.

Thank you #Quebec for having @rusevig & I for the fun signing in your beautiful City. Add a ??below ?? if you would like us to come to come to a signing in your city ??? A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on Oct 4, 2017 at 8:23pm PDT

Funboard Fun wave A post shared by Shinsuke Nakamura (@shinsukenakamura) on Sep 29, 2017 at 8:18pm PDT

Had the most awesome time tonight throwing out the first pitch for the #bostonredsox! And I nailed it! Cuz I can do it ALL! ?????? #Champ4Ever @mlb @wwe A post shared by natbynature (@natbynature) on Sep 29, 2017 at 7:25pm PDT

- On Twitter, some fan art was posted of Sasha Banks holding a photo of Asuka, while it burned. Asuka retweeted it, disapproving of the photo, while also adding her usual clown face emoji. Sasha wrote out in Japanese "The cute clown" and Asuka responded with "I want to give you a message," which seemed to really confuse Sasha. Asuka will be making her Raw roster debut on October 22 at TLC.

I want to give you a massage ???? https://t.co/BvrvzNGNZr — ASUKA / ??? (@WWEAsuka) October 8, 2017

