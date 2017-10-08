- Above is a hype video for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Hell in a Cell Match between The New Day and The Usos. Be sure to join our live coverage of tonight's PPV, starting at 7pm ET!

- WWE wrote up an article on Bayley competing last night at the 2017 Nintendo World Championships. Bayley wrote on her Twitter it was an honor to be there, and she'll just stick to wrestling.

Big thanks to @itsBayleyWWE for being a great competitor and invitee! #NWC2017 pic.twitter.com/kCUs6YkMTE — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) October 7, 2017

Such an honor to be there! Let's just say I'll stick to wrestling... https://t.co/K2hZxu8ZgO — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 7, 2017

- Below, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura sent out their respective warnings to each other before tonight's title match. Mahal said Nakamura will find out why he is the greatest WWE Champion of all-time and he will remain champion after Hell in the Cell. Nakamura said that Mahal has one day left as Champion and he will see him at tonight's PPV.

@jindermahal alongside @harvsihra_wwe and @gurvsihra_wwe sends a warning to @shinsukenakamura before their match tomorrow at #HIAC! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Oct 7, 2017 at 7:06pm PDT

@shinsukenakamura warns @jindermahal that he's on borrowed time as Champion! #WWETitle #HIAC A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Oct 7, 2017 at 6:38pm PDT

