Thanks to our friends at BetWrestling for sending the following:
These are the latest odds for WWE Hell in a Cell. Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, New Day, AJ Styles, Charlotte, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode and the team of Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin are all favored to win their matches. Of these projections, the only title change expected would be the Smackdown Women's Championship.
Below are the current odds for tonight's pay-per-view:
WWE Championship
Jinder Mahal(c) -280 vs Shinsuke Nakamura +200
Hell in a Cell (Falls Count Anywhere)
Shane McMahon +300 vs Kevin Owens -420
Smackdown Tag Team Championships – Hell in a Cell
The New Day (c) -135 vs The Usos -105
WWE United States Championship
AJ Styles (c) -140 Baron Corbin +100
Smackdown Women's Championship
Natalya (c) + 300 vs Charlotte -420
Randy Orton -600 vs Rusev +400
Bobby Roode -900 vs Dolph Ziggler +500
Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin -2000 vs The Hype Bros +1000
