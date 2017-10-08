Thanks to our friends at BetWrestling for sending the following:

These are the latest odds for WWE Hell in a Cell. Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, New Day, AJ Styles, Charlotte, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode and the team of Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin are all favored to win their matches. Of these projections, the only title change expected would be the Smackdown Women's Championship.

Below are the current odds for tonight's pay-per-view:

WWE Championship

Jinder Mahal(c) -280 vs Shinsuke Nakamura +200

Hell in a Cell (Falls Count Anywhere)

Shane McMahon +300 vs Kevin Owens -420

Smackdown Tag Team Championships – Hell in a Cell

The New Day (c) -135 vs The Usos -105

WWE United States Championship

AJ Styles (c) -140 Baron Corbin +100

Smackdown Women's Championship

Natalya (c) + 300 vs Charlotte -420

Randy Orton -600 vs Rusev +400

Bobby Roode -900 vs Dolph Ziggler +500

Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin -2000 vs The Hype Bros +1000

