- WWE uploaded the never-before-seen Hell In A Cell match above from a RAW dark match in 2011. In the video, John Cena successfully defended the WWE Championship in a Fatal 5-Way "Hell in a Cell" match against CM Punk, Alberto Del Rio, Dolph Ziggler and Jack Swagger. Cena pinned Swagger for the victory.
- Hardcore Gamer has a short interview at this link with Bobby Roode, who was promoting WWE 2K18. In the interview, Roode was asked if he got to play the game as himself.
"Yeah, I was going to have a chance to play as Tyler Breeze, but we ran out of time," Roode said. "But it's just like going to SmackDown and have the entrance in WrestleMania."
- Speaking of Cena, satirical news outlet The Onion has a story here about Cena finding an old brown argyle singlet in his attic as he prepared for AutumnSlam. Below is an excerpt:
"I always love when October comes around because I get to snuggle up in my warm, cozy singlet and utterly annihilate a couple close challengers," said Cena while removing his favorite V-cut wrestling uniform from the moth ball-filled chest before pressing his nose against it and fondly recalling the unforgettable kick-outs and stepover toehold facelocks from AutumnSlams past. "Really, what's better than going up to New England as the leaves start to change and jumping off the ropes with a fist drop to your opponent's head? Man, I'm getting excited just thinking about the warm apple cider mist Triple H always spits out after entering the ring."
