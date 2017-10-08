- Above is the hype video for Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens' "Falls Count Anywhere" Hell in a Cell match. Be sure to join our live coverage of tonight's PPV starting at 7pm ET!
- WWE announced Charlotte will be in the Social Media Lounge during the Hell in a Cell Kickoff. You can send in your questions on Twitter using #AskCharlotte.
Do YOU have a question for #TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE? Use #AskCharlotte and she may answer it LIVE in the #HIAC #SocialMediaLounge! pic.twitter.com/mM6UARVKdk— WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2017
- Back in August of 2016, Kevin Owens left Instagram because he said people kept trying to get into his account. Today, he's back on the social media platform (ko_fightowensfight) and posted a video welcoming his followers. He also confirmed his new account through his Twitter.
