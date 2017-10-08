Former WCW President Eric Bischoff was involved in a Twitter spat with NJPW on AXS color commentator Josh Barnett over the weekend. Barnett has been the color commentator for the show since 2015.

Bischoff tweeted that he enjoyed Jim Ross' commentary on the show, but not Barnett's, which led to the following exchange:

