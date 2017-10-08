Former WCW President Eric Bischoff was involved in a Twitter spat with NJPW on AXS color commentator Josh Barnett over the weekend. Barnett has been the color commentator for the show since 2015.

Bischoff tweeted that he enjoyed Jim Ross' commentary on the show, but not Barnett's, which led to the following exchange:

Not a shot. Just a fact. — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) October 7, 2017

Josh Barnett is color @EBischoff — Alex Bodensteiner (@abodensteiner66) October 7, 2017

Well, sorry Josh. Color commentary is not your game. https://t.co/vIZ3oVOFjP — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) October 7, 2017

Good thing you don't sign my checks. I wonder what your angle is, or who for. Either way, looks like it is since I'm on air every Friday. https://t.co/2XbCu5OQQp — Josh Barnett (@JoshLBarnett) October 7, 2017

No angle. Just an observation. PxP should describe 'what' is happening, CC should tell us 'why' from a tech pov or character pov. https://t.co/EBQlmyqAah — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) October 7, 2017

Like when I describe how holds work & why or when I go into how wrestlers should gameplan, why certain moves are being employed, etc, etc https://t.co/p8ORMmxkgK — Josh Barnett (@JoshLBarnett) October 7, 2017

Eric-Josh is one of the best in the Game. He knows more about wrestling and fighting than anyone. — MMA Roasted (@MMARoasted) October 7, 2017

That is likely true. My opinion/observation is more from a producers pov than a fans. I prefer cc'ers who provide unique insight. https://t.co/L30wwacYVM — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) October 7, 2017

So my insight is not unique? No one else in pro wrestling can give my insight as none are have the dual experience I have. — Josh Barnett (@JoshLBarnett) October 7, 2017

So clearly, you don't listen to our show otherwise you'd know that I constantly tell the why and how. — Josh Barnett (@JoshLBarnett) October 7, 2017

Dropped in on it for the first time last night and voiced my perspective. Keep up the good work and best of luck to you! https://t.co/dAdFukTAod — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) October 8, 2017

Get some industrial strength Chap Stick for that ass rash of yours and learn how to take some constructive criticism. https://t.co/SOuO35YcfW — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) October 8, 2017

It would have to have been of value & from an educated position to be worthwhile. An egocentric w/a hair helmet isn't moving my dial. https://t.co/TrQJSYLnmQ — Josh Barnett (@JoshLBarnett) October 8, 2017

