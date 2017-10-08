The smart money still doesn't appear to be in for tonight's WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view. The odds are mostly unchanged from the odds that we posted this morning, although The Usos are now a slight favorite in their Hell In A Cell match against WWE Tag Team Champions The New Day.
WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, U.S. Champion AJ Styles, Charlotte, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode and the team of Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin are still favored to win their respective matches.
Below are the current odds:
WWE Championship
Jinder Mahal (c) -300 vs Shinsuke Nakamura +220
Hell in a Cell (Falls Count Anywhere)
Shane McMahon +300 vs Kevin Owens -420
Smackdown Tag Team Championships – Hell in a Cell
The New Day (c) +135 vs The Usos -175
WWE United States Championship
AJ Styles (c) -130 Baron Corbin -110
Smackdown Women's Championship
Natalya (c) +300 vs Charlotte -420
Randy Orton -420 vs Rusev +300
Bobby Roode -1500 vs Dolph Ziggler +700
Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin -2000 vs The Hype Bros +1000
