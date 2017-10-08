SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced on tonight's WWE Hell In a Cell Kickoff pre-show that Tye Dillinger has been added to the Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title with champion AJ Styles and challenger Baron Corbin. The change comes after Tye defeated Corbin on Tuesday's SmackDown.

Below is the card for tonight. Remember to join us for live coverage and news from the show on the main page.

Falls Count Anywhere Hell In a Cell Match

Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

Hell In a Cell for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

The Usos vs. The New Day

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Tye Dillinger vs. Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles

Randy Orton vs. Rusev

Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

Breezango brings back The Fashion Files

Kickoff Pre-show

Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable vs. Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley

