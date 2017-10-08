SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced on tonight's WWE Hell In a Cell Kickoff pre-show that Tye Dillinger has been added to the Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title with champion AJ Styles and challenger Baron Corbin. The change comes after Tye defeated Corbin on Tuesday's SmackDown.
Below is the card for tonight. Remember to join us for live coverage and news from the show on the main page.
Falls Count Anywhere Hell In a Cell Match
Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens
Hell In a Cell for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
The Usos vs. The New Day
WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya
Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title
Tye Dillinger vs. Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles
Randy Orton vs. Rusev
Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler
Breezango brings back The Fashion Files
Kickoff Pre-show
Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable vs. Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley
