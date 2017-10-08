Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin vs. Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley

We go to the ring and out comes The Hype Bros. Tom Phillips, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton are on commentary. We see video of the backstage segment between these two teams from two weeks ago. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin are out next.

Mojo starts off with Gable as they get a feel for each other. Benjamin comes in early and keeps control but Gable is back in with a quick tag. Gable with an early pin attempt. Mojo comes off the ropes and drops Gable with a big shot. Mojo slams Gable and in comes Ryder over the ropes for a 2 count. Ryder slams Gable's face in the mat. Gable blocks a dropkick and covers Ryder for a 2 count.

Benjamin tags in next and locks up with Ryder. Ryder takes Benjamin to the mat for some back & forth. Benjamin ends up driving Ryder to the mat and then kicking him out of the ring. Mojo checks on Ryder as Benjamin stands tall. We go to a break.

Back from the break and Gable suplexes Ryder for a 2 count. Benjamin tags back in now as Ryder tries to fight up and out. Benjamin cuts him off and slams him for another pin attempt. More back and forth between the teams. Ryder ends up hitting a missile dropkick from the corner. Mojo and Gable tag in at the same time and Mojo unloads.

Mojo ends up hitting a big powerslam for a close 2 count. Gable comes back and takes control. Gable goes to the top for a moonsault but has to land on his feet. Gable comes right back with a belly-to-belly suplex. Gable goes back to the top and hits the moonsault on Mojo for a 2 count.

Benjamin tags in next with offense on Mojo, also taking out Ryder off the apron. Benjamin with a 2 count. Mojo makes a comeback on Benjamin. Ryder tags in for the Hype Ryder but Benjamin avoids it. Benjamin hits the Paydirt on Ryder for the pin but Mojo breaks it up. Gable and Benjamin send Mojo to the floor. Gable tags in and goes to the top as Benjamin lifts Ryder for a powerbomb. They hit the big double team move for the pin.

Winners: Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable

After the match, Gable and Benjamin stand tall and pose in the corners. We go back to the panel as Mojo slides into the ring to check on Ryder.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Hell In A Cell. To access our full WWE Hell In A Cell coverage, click here.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.