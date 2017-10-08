Hell In a Cell for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles: The Usos vs. The New Day

We go right to the Cell as SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day come out first. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E hit the Cell with mics. Woods says this is about to get real. Kofi says the Cell can be their greatest weapon, mocking The Usos for saying they have the tag team division on lock. Kofi says they have the keys. Big E gets fired up before dropping the mic and telling The Usos to come on out. The music hits and out comes Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso as Greg Hamilton does the introductions and rules.

Kofi is locked outside of the Cell as the other 4 Superstars face off. They both go under the ring for weapons. Woods has a kendo stick while The Usos have steel chairs. They all go at it now. Big E sends Jey Uso to the floor. Woods ends up flattening Jimmy Uso in the Cell. Woods picks up a big chain, wraps it around his fist and Big E slams him on top of Uso. Woods with a 2 count. Jey comes back to the apron bit Big E runs the ropes at him. Jimmy moves and Big E flies out into the steel. Woods takes out Jey into the steel. Jimmy runs the ropes and leaps out, sending Woods into the steel. Big E ends up hitting a big spear into the steel. Kofi cheers his partners on from the floor as an early "this is awesome" chant starts up.

Woods brings Uso back into the ring as we get replays. Woods plays the trombone and smacks Uso with it, and again. Big E pulls another trombone from under the ring. He hands it over to Woods for another shot to Jey. Fans chant for one more trombone shot. Big E brings a cow bell from under the ring and hands it in. Woods beats Jey down with the bell. Big E pulls a gong from under the ring next, handing it in. Woods beats Jey with it.

Big E returns to the ring as Woods goes to the top. Jimmy throws a steel chair at Woods. Jimmy with a superkick on Big E for a 2 count. Fans chant for The New Day now. Jey brings a kendo stick into the ring. Jimmy also has a kendo stick. They take turns on Big E with the sticks now. Fans chant for tables now. The Usos take Big E out and go to the floor to double team Woods against the steel, right in front of Kofi. They Rikishi splash a kendo stick into Woods' head against the steel and we get a replay. The Usos return to the ring to work over Big E again. Big E fights back and hits a belly-to-belly on Jey. Jimmy counters and tries to position Big E on the apron but Big E rams him back into the ring post. Big E charges on the apron but Jimmy hits a superkick.

Big E ends up driving Jimmy off the apron, forcing him to fall on top of Woods' knees for an assisted backbreaker. Big E watches as Woods goes to the top for a big shot on Jimmy. Big E covers for a 2 count as Jey breaks the pin. Big E sends Jey over the top with a clothesline. Woods brings several kendo sticks from under the ring. Woods works Jey over on the floor with a kendo stick now. Kofi talks trash from the other side of the Cell. They double team Jey with the kendo stick. They use 3 kendo sticks to trap Jey against the steel, working him over while he's trapped. Woods talks trash in Jey's face. Woods throws a trombone at Jey while he's trapped. They turn their attention to Jimmy now while Jey is still trapped against the steel.

Big E slams Jimmy's face into the steel steps. Big E holds Jimmy against the steps as Woods goes to the top rope. Jey breaks free and makes the save with a kendo stick. Woods goes down. Big E gets up and runs over Jey. Jimmy goes in the ring for a dive but Big E decks him. Jimmy with an enziguri. Jey gets Big E on his shoulders from the floor. Jimmy runs the ropes and nails a dive, sending Big E into the Cell steel from Jey's shoulders. A "holy s--t" chant starts now. We get a replay of the big double team move.

Fans chant "this is awesome" now. The Usos bring Big E into the ring and hit double Superfly splashes but Big E still kicks out. The Usos bring two pairs of handcuffs into the ring now. Big E is cuffed to the corner. Jey goes to the floor and works over, also cuffing him to the post. Fans chant for tables again. Woods has both arms cuffed to the ring post now. Uso beats on Woods with a kendo stick, forcing Kofi to watch while taunting him. Woods kicks Uso but that just upsets him. Both brothers unload on Woods' chest with kendo sticks at the same time while Kofi looks on. Woods screams in pain. They let Woods arms free from the ring post but he's still got the cuffs on.

The Usos return to the ring with the sticks and target Big E. Big E sends Jimmy over the top rope. Big E stares down Jey and grabs him by the throat. Big E with a big belly-to-belly off the ropes. Big E snaps and goes to the floor, grabbing Jimmy and running to drive him into the Cell. Big E grabs Jey and drives him into the steel next. Big E brings it back in with Jimmy, dropping the straps. Fans chant for The New Day and clap now. Big E hits the Big Ending but Jimmy kicks out.

Jey comes in with a superkick but Big E blocks it and applies a submission. Jimmy breaks it with a superkick and another. They double team Big E again and go to the top. They both nail a big splash on Big E at the same time but Woods breaks the pin just in time. The Usos take turn on Woods with kendo sticks now. Woods takes it and unloads, still handcuffed. Jimmy pulls Woods off Jey and Jey unloads with more kendo stick shots. Jey grabs a steel chair now. Woods fights back. Jey places the chair over Woods while Jimmy goes to the top. They nail double splashes on Woods at the same time for the win and the titles.

Winners and New SmackDown Tag Team Champions: The Usos

After the match, The Usos celebrate the win as we go to replays. We come back to Kofi entering the Cell to check on his partners as The Usos stand tall. We go to more replays. Officials assist The New Day as The Usos exit with the titles.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Hell In A Cell. To access our full WWE Hell In A Cell coverage, click here.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.