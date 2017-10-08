Randy Orton vs. Rusev

We go to the ring and out first comes Rusev. We see recent events that led to this match. Randy Orton is out next as we see the Spanish and German announce teams in the building.

They lock up and go at it. Rusev drops Orton first. Orton goes for an early RKO but Rusev blocks it. Rusev goes to the floor for a breather. Rusev comes back in and turns it around, stomping away on Orton in the corner. Rusev stands tall to boos.

Orton turns it around and ends up going for the second rope draping DDT but it's blocked. Rusev turns it around and knocks Orton from the apron to the barrier. Rusev follows to the floor and hits a fall-away slam into the barrier. Rusev brings it back into the ring and covers for a 2 count. Rusev takes it to Orton and works him over, stomping away again. Rusev works on the shoulder and stands tall again for more boos.

Orton fights back again but Rusev takes him down with a spinning heel kick. Rusev with a 2 count. They go to the floor and Orton drives Rusev spine-first into the barrier. Rusev drops Orton and brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Rusev shows some frustration now. Rusev drops big elbows on Orton. Rusev kicks Orton around and mocks him, declaring it Rusev Day. Rusev whips Orton into the corner but Orton moves and Rusev charges to land on the ring post nose-first.

Rusev tries to keep control but Orton fights back with strikes in the middle of the ring. Rusev with a knee to the gut. Rusev charges but Orton nails a clothesline. Orton with more shots. Rusev avoids the powerslam and the RKO. Orton hits the powerslam for a 2 count. Rusev goes to the apron and Orton grabs him for the draping DDT but Rusev blocks it again. Rusev with a fall-away slam. Rusev with a big kick for a 2 count. More frustration from Rusev now.

Rusev poses and stomps on Orton's back. Rusev goes for The Accolade but Orton slides out and goes to the floor for a breather. Rusev runs around the ring and nails a big running kick to the face. Orton goes down on the floor. Rusev brings Orton back into the ring. Rusev goes to the second rope and dives but Orton moves out of the way. Orton with the draping DDT now. Orton gets the crowd hyped up. Orton drops to the mat and waits for Rusev to get up. Rusev counters out of nowhere and goes for The Accolade. Orton scrambles, counters and hits the RKO outta nowhere for the win.

Winner: Randy Orton

After the match, Orton stands tall as we go to replays. Orton stands tall in the ring while Rusev walks to the back with his head down.

