Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title: Tye Dillinger vs. Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles

We go to the ring and out first comes Tye Dillinger as we see the other international announce teams in the arena. Baron Corbin makes his way out next. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles is out last. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton.

The bell rings and Corbin is cornered by the babyfaces. He rolls to the floor for a breather. Tye and AJ go to the floor to corner Corbin again in front of the announce table. Fans chant "where's your briefcase?" at Corbin. They all end up in the ring and Corbin gets knocked out. Tye rolls AJ up for a 2 count. Styles with a 2 count of his own, and another. Tye with a side Russian leg sweep and another 2 count.

AJ and Tye go at it now. Corbin ends up pulling AJ to the floor and leaving him down. Corbin goes back in and end sup working AJ over after sending Tye to the floor. Tye comes back in but Corbin sends him back down. Corbin works on AJ in the corner now. Corbin tosses AJ across the ring and stands tall to some boos. Tye comes back in as they all go at it now. Corbin launches an AJ forearm into Tye in the corner. AJ gets sent to the floor as Corbin focuses on Tye in the corner. Corbin talks some trash as we get a few replays.

Fans chant for AJ as he comes back to the apron but Corbin charges and sends him right back to the floor. Tye tries to fight back but Corbin shuts him down. Corbin goes to the floor and tries to send AJ into the barrier but it's blocked. AJ tangles with Corbin on the floor. Corbin launches AJ into the barrier. Corbin goes back in and blocks a Tye superkick. Tye fights back but Corbin drops him with a right hand. Corbin with a 2 count. Corbin keeps Tye grounded with a hold now. AJ comes back to the apron and tries to springboard in but Corbin knocks him out of the air with a right hand. Corbin goes back to work on Tye now.

Corbin stomps away in the corner but Tye kicks out at 2. Corbin sends Tye to the floor. AJ and Corbin go at it now. AJ unloads, backing Corbin against the ropes with strikes. More back and forth between the two. AJ finally drops Corbin with a clothesline and a punch. AJ scoops Corbin on his shoulder but it's blocked. AJ hits an enziguri. AJ with the running forearm. AJ signals for a Styles Clash but Corbin counters and dumps him to the apron. Corbin charges but AJ pulls the rope down and sends him to the floor. AJ with a sliding knee to the face. Tye comes back into the ring and backdrops AJ. Fans chant "10" for Tye now. Tye mounts AJ in the corner with right hands as fans count along. Tye takes Corbin off the apron. Tye takes AJ to the top now and chops him. Tye climbs up for a superplex but AJ fights him. AJ slides out and brings Tye down into the turnbuckle. Tye comes right back and gets a close 2 count.

Tye exposes his knee but AJ blocks the Tye Breaker. Tye blocks the Styles Clash but AJ tries again. This leads to AJ rolling through and applying the Calf Crusher in the middle of the ring. Corbin breaks the hold by pulling Tye to the floor. AJ leaps to the floor and nails a Phenomenal Forearm on Corbin. Fans chant for AJ now as he stands tall on the floor. AJ grabs Corbin but Corbin shoves him into the ring post. AJ goes down. All three are down on the floor now as we get a replay. Corbin brings Tye in the ring but Tye rolls him up for a 2 count. Corbin counters but Tye rolls him up again. Corbin runs into a boot but comes right back with a Deep Six. AJ comes to the apron with a forearm. AJ tries to springboard in but Corbin catches him on the top rope and nails a big chokeslam backbreaker for a close 2 count.

Corbin tosses an elbow pad out of frustration. Corbin with a corner clothesline to AJ, then Tye. AJ comes back with shots to both of his opponents next. Tye tries for the same but runs into a shot from AJ. Tye superkicks Corbin down. Tye hits AJ but AJ nails a pele kick, causing Tye to fall on top of Corbin. Corbin kicks out at 2. Tye gets sent to the floor. AJ drops Corbin from the corner. AJ goes for the springboard 450 and nails it on Corbin but Tye breaks the pin up. Tye with a chop to AJ now, and another. Tye keeps control but AJ fires back with strikes. Tye goes for the Tye Breaker but AJ fights out. AJ nails a Phenomenal Forearm on Tye but Corbin runs in. Corbin knocks AJ out of the ring. Corbin covers Tye for the win and the title.

Winner and New WWE United States Champion: Baron Corbin

After the match, Corbin stands tall and takes the title to the ramp as his music hits. AJ is down on the floor. We get replays and comeback to Corbin leaving with the title.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Hell In A Cell.

