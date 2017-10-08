SmackDown Women's Title Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya

We go to the ring and out first comes Charlotte Flair. SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton.

Back and forth to start. They trade holds and counters, and pin attempts. Natalya upsets Flair with a few slaps early on. Natalya takes control and starts focusing on the knee for the Sharpshooter.

Charlotte looks to make a comeback but Natalya hits the discus clothesline for a 2 count. Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter again but it's blocked. Flair fights back and moves out of the corner, causing Natalya to hit the ring post. Flair with big chops now. Natalya tries to fight back but Flair drops her with a right hand. Flair drops a knee. Charlotte keeps control for another 2 count. Flair goes to the top for a moonsault but Natalya attacks from behind. Natalya brings Flair down with a sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count. Natalya with more quick pin attempts as we get a replay. Natalya shows frustration now. Flair tries to take advantage with a roll-up for a 2 count.

Natalya with more aggressive offense now. Natalya charges but Flair takes her down with a big boot. Flair's bad leg buckled and she went down. Flair goes for the Figure Four but she gets sent to the floor. Natalya follows and ends up sending Flair's exposed knee into the steel steps. Natalya brings it back into the ring for the Sharpshooter. She tightens the hold and drags Flair back to the middle of the ring.

Flair breaks it and sends Natalya into the turnbuckles. Flair goes back up for another moonsault attempt but Natalya rolls to the floor. Natalya comes back to the apron but Flair kicks her. Natalya goes to the floor for a breather now. Flair goes back to the top and hits a big moonsault to the floor. The referee starts counting.

Natalya ends up grabbing a steel chair and whacking Flair with it for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Charlotte Flair

After the bell, Natalya delivers another chair shot and works Flair over with it, focusing on her injured knee. Fans boo. Natalya grabs her title and raises it over Flair on the floor. Flair sells the injury as Natalya calls her pathetic. Natalya delivers another cheap shot and walks off with the title as fans boo. The referee checks on Flair and calls for help as we go to replays. Natalya raises the title on the ramp as Flair is announced the winner. Natalya retains.

