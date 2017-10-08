WWE Title Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

We go to the ring and out first comes Shinsuke Nakamura to a pop. The Singh Brothers are out next to introduce WWE Champion Jinder Mahal on the stage. Out comes The Modern Day Maharaja.

Hamilton does formal ring introductions before the match. The bell rings and they get a feel for each other. Nakamura backs Jinder into the corner. Jinder talks trash and strikes coming out of the corner. Jinder works on the arm now while talking trash. Nakamura gets out and takes Jinder down for an armbar attempt but Jinder fights it. Nakamura ends up taunting Jinder and telling him to bring it. Jinder charges but Nakamura ends the sequence with a knee. Nakamura puts the boots to Jinder in the corner for Good Vibrations. Nakamura drops Jinder with a kick for a 2 count. Nakamura drives knees into Jinder now.

Nakamura looks for the Kinshasa but Jinder goes to the floor. Nakamura follows but Jinder ends up sending him over the barrier. Jinder returns to the ring as the referee counts. Jinder goes right to work on Nakamura. Jinder keeps Nakamura grounded now. Jinder drives Nakamura back into the mat and keeps him grounded in the middle of the ring.

Nakamura gets up and fights back with knees but Jinder sends him hard into the corner. Jinder drops a big knee and delivers another knee to the back. Jinder keeps Nakamura grounded again. Nakamura fights to his feet again. Nakamura finally drops Jinder with a kick after missing another kick. They run the ropes and Jinder gets dropped mid-air. Nakamura with more kicks to drop Jinder with a roundhouse. Nakamura with the running high knee while Jinder is laid out on the turnbuckles. Nakamura with a 2 count. Nakamura sends Jinder to the floor and follows up with a baseball slide into the barrier.

Nakamura puts Jinder back in but has to deal with The Singh Brothers. Nakamura with a running knee to the mouth. Nakamura goes for another knee but he lands hard on the floor instead, clutching the knee. Jinder brings it back into the ring for a suplex and more offense. Nakamura kicks out at 2. Fans chant for Nakamura as Jinder keeps control. More back and forth now. Jinder avoids kicks and hits an elbow. Nakamura comes off the second rope with a big shot to the jaw. Jinder goes down. The Singh Brothers run interference but the referee catches them. Jinder takes advantage of the distraction, coming from behind. Nakamura takes out one of the brothers. Nakamura turns back to Jinder and drops him face first into the amt. The Singh Brothers get caught trying to interfere again. Referee Charles Robinson sends them to the back.

Nakamura nails the Kinshasa but the referee is distracted by the brothers on the floor. He runs back in but Jinder grabs the bottom rope to break the pinfall just in time. Nakamura goes for another Kinshasa but Jinder rolls to the floor and tries to walk off but Nakamura brings him back into the ring. They trade counters. Nakamura goes for the Kinshasa but hits the turnbuckles with his knee instead. Jinder follows up with The Khallas for the pin.

Winner: Jinder Mahal

After the match, The Singh Brothers run back down to celebrate with Jinder as the music hits. We go to replays and come back to Nakamura down while Jinder leaves with The Singh Brothers, looking back at the ring with a smile.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Hell In A Cell. To access our full WWE Hell In A Cell coverage, click here.

