Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

We go to the ring and out comes Bobby Roode for his main roster pay-per-view debut. Dolph Ziggler's music hits but quickly stops. Ziggler comes walking to the ring with no music or video. Ziggler had promised a really special, elaborate entrance for tonight.

The bell rings and they go at it. Ziggler goes right for Roode's leg. They break against the ropes and Ziggler flicks his sweat in Roode's face. They lock up again and Ziggler takes Roode down with a headlock. Roode turns it around on the mat and shows Ziggler up. Roode gets to his feet and does the glorious pose as the crowd goes along with him. Ziggler charges but Roode takes him down with a drop toe hold. Roode keeps Ziggler grounded now.

Ziggler with more offense now. Ziggler poses to some boos. Ziggler with a neckbreaker before keeping Roode grounded now. Roode tries for a move but Ziggler ends up getting the sleeper hold. Ziggler takes Roode back to the mat. Roode fights up and slams Ziggler with a side suplex. Roode charges but misses in the corner and hits the turnbuckle. Ziggler follows up and charges but Roode side-steps. Ziggler hits the ring post and goes down.

Roode looks to make the comeback with big shots now. Ziggler runs into boots in the corner. Roode comes out of the corner with a Blockbuster but Ziggler kicks out at 2. Roode ends up driving Ziggler into the mat with the Uranage for another 2 count.

Roode waits for Ziggler to get up. Ziggler blocks the Glorious DDT and drops down for a 2 count. Ziggler counters and nails a big DDT for another pin attempt. More back and forth now. Ziggler goes for another sleeper hold. This leads to a Fame-asser from Ziggler but Roode kicks out again. Ziggler cranks up the band for Sweet Chin Music but Roode catches him in a spinebuster. Ziggler blocks the Glorious DDT and rolls Roode up with a handful of tights for a 2 count. They trade pin attempts again with Ziggler trying to use the tights. Roode also uses a handful of tights in the sequence and gets the win.

Winner: Bobby Roode

As soon as Roode's music hits Ziggler drops him with a Zig Zag. Ziggler makes his exit frustrated as Roode is announced the winner while his music hits. We get replays and come back to Roode watching Ziggler leave.

