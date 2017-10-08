Welcome to WrestlingINC's live coverage of WWE Talking Smack. Tonight's show will recap all the big matches from WWE Hell In A Cell and some of the victors from those matches. Join Renee Young and Peter Rosenberg as they revitalize the once popular post-show for all the HIAC fallout.

Guests to include Baron Corbin, AJ Styles, and The Usos.

- Renee Young and Peter Rosenberg welcome us to the show and share the same shock and awe as us after that main event. They talk about the action of Sami Zayn, who pulled Kevin Owens away from the cell dive of Shane McMahon. They talk about the family issues at hand and point out what Vince and Stephanie may be thinking.

- As Renee runs down the guest list, new United States Champion Baron Corbin barges in with his new belt in tow. He says no matter how it happened, he still won. Wouldn't have mattered if he pinned Styles or Dillinger, the result would've been the same with or without the triple threat. Corbin says it feels good to be able to wear the title around his waist. Corbin blames John Cena for all the chants he's been getting lately and some of his recent treatment and says he'll get his chance at him again one day. When asked where he goes from here, Corbin says he's sure Styles will probably want his rematch and Dillinger will somehow think he deserves another shot. Corbin talks about the keyboard warriors who give him a hard time on social media and this is his "told ya so" to them and the locker room. Corbin says he doesn't respect anyone backstage and for everyone to get in line to take it.

- Young says to be on the lookout for updates on Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens injury updates. They then give Corbin slight kudos for the win, even though he took advantage of an open opportunity.

- The Usos join the show. They ask where Daniel Bryan is, as most of us have asked the same question. Rosenberg throws Renee under the bus and says he picked them to win and Young picked New Day. Rosenberg points out that the cell resembles a "penitentiary." One Uso with a bag of ice on his forearm. They recap highlights of the match and tell stories of home with the famed Rikishi. Usos legitimately give the New Day props for the match. They get their Booker T on and hit the "five time" chant. Rosenberg points out how proud Usos should be of their latest run. They say they haven't changed, but people have been sleeping on them. They point out they've been in WWE a long time. They do a bit of an "IWC" type impression to point out what "we" may have thought about them. They head out in celebration.

Follow Chris Callicutt on Twitter at @Knockdown_Radio. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.