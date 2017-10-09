- Above is video of WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers after Jinder retained over Shinsuke Nakamura at Hell In a Cell last night. Jinder says people said he would never become #1 contender, that he would never become champion but he did. Jinder says Nakamura is out of the picture and he wants to know who is next for him.

- WWE posted the following update on SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon after his loss to Kevin Owens in last night's Hell In a Cell main event:

Shane McMahon medical update following Hell in a Cell Match DETROIT - SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon has been taken to a local medical facility after leaping from the top of Hell in a Cell and crashing through an announce table during his brutal Falls Count Anywhere Hell in a Cell Match against Kevin Owens. A preliminary report has determined that Shane may be dealing with multiple injuries, including neck trauma, fractured ribs and a dislocated shoulder. While nothing has been confirmed at this time, WWE.com will continue to monitor Shane's condition. Check back with WWE.com for updates as they become available.

- Bobby Roode won his main roster WWE pay-per-view debut with a win over Dolph Ziggler at Hell In a Cell last night. You can see video from the match below:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.