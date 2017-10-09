Earlier today, NJPW's King of Pro Wrestling show took place with Kazuchika Okada defeating EVIL to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in the main event. Two titles did change hands with the new team of Roppongi 3K (Sho Tanaka and Yohei Komatsu, formerly known as The Tempura Boyz) defeating Ricochet and Ryusuke Taguchi for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Titles. Also, Will Ospreay became the new IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion by beating KUSHIDA.

Below are the full results:

* BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi and SANADA defeated Bad Luck Fale, Leo Tonga and Yujiro Takahashi

* Hirooki Goto and Toru Yano defeated Minoru Suzuki and Zack Sabre Jr.

* Roppongi 3K (Sho and Yoh) defeated Ricochet and Ryusuke Taguchi (c) (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship)

* Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Lance Archer (c) defeated Guerrillas of Destiny and War Machine (IWGP Tag Team Championship Elimination Match)

* Cody, Kenny Omega, and Marty Scurll defeated Beretta, Jado and YOSHI-HASHI

* Juice Robinson and Kota Ibushi defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi and Togi Makabe

* Will Ospreay defeated KUSHIDA (c) (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship)

* Tetsuya Naito defeated Tomohiro Ishii (Tokyo Dome IWGP Heavyweight Championship challenge rights)

* Kazuchika Okada (c) defeated EVIL (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

Next up is the return of the 11th annual Kotetsu Yamamoto Young Lion Cup tournament, in honor of the longtime former trainer at the New Japan Dojo. It will be a round-robin styled tournament, featuring six wrestlers from the Dojo: Tomoyuki Oka, Katsuya Kitamura, Hirai Kawato, Ren Narita, Shota Umino, and Tetsuhiro Yagi. The tournament will kick off at Lion's Gate Project 8 on October 12 and will air on NJPW World at 6am ET.

