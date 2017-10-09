- Above is video of AJ Styles talking to Renee Young and Peter Rosenberg on Talking Smack last night after WWE Hell In a Cell. Regarding Sami Zayn helping Kevin Owens defeat Shane McMahon in the main event, AJ says Shane really got beat by Sami, not Owens. AJ hopes Shane recovers quickly so he can come back and beat the crap out of Sami.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans what was the most tense moment during the McMahon vs. Owens Hell In a Cell main event last night. As of this writing, 64% voted for Shane's leap of faith from the top of the Cell while 21% voted for Shane & Owens battling on top of the Cell, 9% voted for Owens weighing whether to jump off the top of the Cell and the rest voted for Shane knocking Owens off the side of the Cell.

- Below is video of new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos talking to Renee and Rosenberg on Talking Smack last night after their big win over The New Day inside Hell In a Cell. They comment on how they've been in WWE for a long time but now all of a sudden people are saying they can go. The Usos don't need to hear the talk because they know they can go hard, it's nothing new to them.

