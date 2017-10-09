- Above and below are new video blogs from former WWE Superstar Eva Marie as she and her NEM Fashion team traveled to China.

- AJ Styles indicated on last night's Talking Smack that he may want his rematch from new WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin as soon as this Tuesday's SmackDown.

- Xavier Woods posted this Instagram video to show off the whelps he received from taking the kendo stick shots during last night's WWE Hell In a Cell opener, which saw The New Day lose the SmackDown Tag Team Titles to The Usos.

Getting strung up with handcuffs and beaten with Kendo sticks sucks. Losing sucks. Get up, train harder, get it back. #HIAC

