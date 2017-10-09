- It was announced at the New York Comic Con this past weekend that John Cena will have a cameo in the upcoming Psych: The Movie television movie which also features Charlotte Flair. Cena will be reprising his role as Ewan O'Hara from a 2010 episode of the series, which you can watch in the video above. The movie premieres on Wednesday, December 7th on the USA Network.

- Chris Jericho will be doing a signing at StubHub in Times Square in New York City this Sunday, October 15th. Jericho will be joining fellow Fozzy member Rich Ward at 4:30 pm. You can meet the band and get a signed copy of their new album, Judas. Tickets are $20, you can purchase them at this link.

- As noted, Jinder Mahal will be appearing at the upcoming RAW live events in New Delhi, India at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Friday, December 8th and Saturday, December 9th. Jinder will not be appearing at all of the shows on that overseas tour, as he is not scheduled for the December 7th RAW live event at Zayed Sports City Tennis Stadium in Abu Dhabi, which is the night before the first show in India.

