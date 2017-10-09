As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently conducted a Q&A on his Facebook page. Below are a few more highlights (sic):

If he's excited about The Shield returning:

"Who isn't?!?! I wish Team Angle could go a round with the Shield."

Who would be his pick be for the female inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018?

"Right now? Trish Stratus. If she's not already, Mickie James will be a shoo-in once she hangs it up. I hope not too soon though!"

Who deserves to be on top:

"On Raw- Cena. Roman. Rollins. Finn. Sheamus. Cesaro. Wyatt. Brock. Braun. Hardys. Miz. Jason Jordan. (You see how I threw Jason in there? Lol.)"

If there is any chance of CM Punk returning to WWE:

"Anything is possible. I think so."

If he will wrestle one more match:

"Gosh I hope so! Stay tuned."

