Above is Cathy Kelley's latest video with results from last night's WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view.

- WWE will return to the PPL Center in Allentown, PA for a RAW live event on Sunday, December 13th. Tickets go on sale this Friday at PPLCenter.com, by phone at 610-347-TIXX, or in person at the PPL Center box office.

- Austin Aries shared the post below on his Instagram last week and posted a nice story about an incident that happened while he was driving home from the WWE Performance Center that day. Aries fiancee, Thea Trinidad, works for NXT, so it's possible that he was just dropping her off. While Aries did not reveal why he was at the Performance Center, he did have a great message, which you can check out below:

