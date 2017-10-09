- Above is a preview for tonight's new episode of WWE Story Time on the WWE Network with WWE NXT General Manager William Regal talking about Tajiri.

- Last night's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. HIAC had 435,000 interactions on Twitter with 64,000 unique authors, down from the 484,000 interactions and 71,000 authors that WWE No Mercy drew. HIAC also had 211,000 Facebook interactions with 122,000 unique authors. That is down from the 234,000 interactions and 130,000 unique authors that No Mercy drew.

- Braun Strowman was not mentioned in WWE's official preview for tonight's RAW but he did tweet the following going into tonight's show:

I feel like destroying something!!!!!! #Raw — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) October 9, 2017

