Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced today that he will be starring in the upcoming Fast and Furious spinoff, Hobbs. Proudly reprising the role of the titular character, Johnson's Instagram post relayed his excitement at the opportunity to make his fifth appearance in the franchise. One of his former co-stars, however, does not share The Great One's excitement.

Tyrese Gibson, who has co-starred in five of the Fast and Furious sequels, has voiced his displeasure with the announcement. In response to Universal Studio's decision to continue expanding the series, Gibson took to Instagram and expressed his thoughts on Johnson's perceived betrayal.

"I guess this whole time he had a problem cause he wasn't the ONLY ONE on the movie poster."

In the rant, Gibson lashed out at his costar for agreeing to a spinoff, claiming that Johnson has broken up the "Fast Family".

"They offered but YOU didn't have to agree with a solo #HobbsMovie."

Gibson goes on to state that he, along with other stars like Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Rob Cohen, and Roman Tej, were previously offered spinoff opportunities but turned them down.

"I tried to warn you guys…You thought I was hating…I was simply fighting to keep the family together what makes us great is when you see us all TOGETHER we don't fly solo."

Though Gibson is concerned that Johnson's solo films will take a focus off of the core Fast and Furious storyline, Johnson believes this only opens up more opportunities for his former and future costars.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for this franchise that I've enjoyed droppin' blood and sweat in over the years and my vision is to create greater opportunities for not only my fellow FF cast mates, but for other amazing actors as well who want to be a part of something new and cool."

Johnson ended his post with a message for those that think otherwise.

"Let's have some FUN and to quote, Hobbs the boss, if you don't like it, we're happy to beat that ass like a Cherokee drum."

