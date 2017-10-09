Tonight's WWE RAW from Indianapolis will feature a Triple Threat to determine who Asuka will wrestle in her main roster debut at the October 22nd TLC pay-per-view, according to PWInsider. The participants will be Emma, Alicia Fox and Nia Jax.

Tonight's RAW will also feature an update on the Sister Abigail storyline between Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor.

As noted, RAW will also feature Cesaro and Sheamus on MizTV with WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.

