- As noted, today would have been the 50th birthday of the late, great Eddie Guerrero. WWE posted the video above of Eddie spraying The Big Show with sewage from an episode of SmackDown in 2003.

Happy Birthday to Eddie Guerrero, who would have turned 50 today. pic.twitter.com/NbOUqkm7B6 — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) October 9, 2017

- Eddie's widow, former WWE star Vickie Guerrero, wished Eddie a Happy Birthday on Twitter:

- Aiden English also commented on Eddie's birthday, as seen below, and thanked Eddie for "the amazing gift you've given me." Aiden married Eddie's daughter, Shaul Guerrero, on January 3, 2016.

