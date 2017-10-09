- As noted, today would have been the 50th birthday of the late, great Eddie Guerrero. WWE posted the video above of Eddie spraying The Big Show with sewage from an episode of SmackDown in 2003.
Happy Birthday to Eddie Guerrero, who would have turned 50 today. pic.twitter.com/NbOUqkm7B6— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) October 9, 2017
- Eddie's widow, former WWE star Vickie Guerrero, wished Eddie a Happy Birthday on Twitter:
Happy birthday #eddieguerrero ! You are loved and missed everyday! pic.twitter.com/zOu9A3KLGl— Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) October 9, 2017
- Aiden English also commented on Eddie's birthday, as seen below, and thanked Eddie for "the amazing gift you've given me." Aiden married Eddie's daughter, Shaul Guerrero, on January 3, 2016.
Today everybody is celebrating your birthday sharing pics and videos from matches and television segments - things I'll too remember forever as a fan...but it's THIS that I'll never have enough words to truly describe the amazing gift you've given me. Everyday I'm reminded of your kindness, love, and sense of family because I see it in her eyes. I'll never get a chance to say it too you but I'll say it all the same...thank you and Happy Birthday.
