Source: Pop Culture

Pop Culture has a new interview with WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, who was promoting his new book, Slobberknocker: My Life in Wrestling. Below are a couple of highlights:

If WWE should alter Roman Reigns' push:

"Well, I think you just got to continue to allow him to be pretty good. You know, whenever the time is opportune. He is better than pretty good and a good kid, real good kid. Very committed.

"There's nothing you say on TV, there's no pillow vignettes, let's change his music, let's change his hair color, let's change his outfit. You know, let's change for change's sake. Let's change not knowing the selection, but just change for change sake. Because well, it might work. It might not. Steer the course and not be so wrapped up in getting him accepted as a fan favorite or a villain. I accept him as a star. And that's what Roman Reigns is, he's a star."

Which floundering star will hold a title in WWE next:

"Probably Sasha [Banks]. I think Bray Wyatt's an amazing upside. I think he's a character baby face and I think Sasha Banks is a [natural] heel."

JR also discussed which WWE star he would want if he started his own promotion, the crowd supporting Bray Wyatt and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.