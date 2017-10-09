- Cathy Kelley's latest video above looks at Sami Zayn turning heel at last night's WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view. She noted AJ Styles' appearance on Talking Smack last night and Styles being confused by Owens and Zayn's relationship.

- PWInsider is reporting that Bradley Cooper (Hangover, American Sniper) is waiting for an updated version of the screenplay for the Vince McMahon biopic, Pandemonium, before deciding if he wants to play the role of McMahon in the film. It was noted that the plan is to start filming in the spring of 2018, which is contingent on an approved finalized script and cast.

