- The latest episode of WWE Unboxed above features Zack Ryder checking out his debut Funko Pop! vinyl figure at New York Comic Con.

- WWE Hall of Famer Lita will be heading to the U.K. for a trio of Q&A shows in Leicester, Leeds and Aberdeen. You can get more details on the official Triple M Promotions Facebook page.

- John Cena referenced filming for the upcoming Transformers spinoff movie, Bumblebee, when tweeting about why he won't be watching Nikki Bella's routine on Dancing with the Stars tonight. Cena, who is playing the lead role in the movie, wrote:

A full day in Sector 7 keeps me away from #DWTS but a big night 4 @BellaTwins in a history making routine! Cast your vote: 800-868-3409 — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 9, 2017

