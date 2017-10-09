- Above is a hype video for tonight's WWE RAW with Mike Rome teasing The Shield reuniting on the show. It was noted that tonight's RAW is in Indianapolis, Indiana, where the group debuted in 2012 and also where they disbanded in 2014. There was footage shown of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose arriving to the arena separately.

- You can watch the return of Major League Wrestling by streaming MLW: One-Shot on Video On Demand available now worldwide at MLW.tv for just $4.99. You will have unlimited access to watch the show on demand whenever and wherever you want. The event features Tony Schiavone and Rich Bocchini calling the action from Orlando, FL and is headlined by Ricochet facing Shane "Swerve" Strickland. Other matches at the show include: MVP vs. Sami Callihan, Jeff Cobb vs. "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, Santana Garrett vs. Mia Yim, TAMA Tonga vs. Martin Stone and much more.

- Wrestling Inc. can exclusively confirm that Japanese wrestling legend Minoru Tanaka has been at the WWE Performance Center over the past week. In addition to leading classes, he participated in a shoot-style match with NXT wrestler Adrian Jaoude. There was also a shoot-style match between NXT wrestler Nike Miller and NXT referee Darryl Sharma, who is also a coach at Santino Marella's "Battle Arts Academy" in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Canyon Ceman and William Regal were both present for the matches.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.