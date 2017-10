Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's RAW, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show.

Please help spread word of tonight's coverage. Twitter users, please share this page by clicking the 'Share' button below:

Tweet

Keep hitting REFRESH on your browser to get the most up-to-date results.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens with a video package on The Shield, The Bar and The Miz.

- We're live from Indianapolis, Indiana with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

- We go right to the ring and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is already out for another edition of MizTV. Curtis Axel is with him. There are three Mizzie awards on a podium. The first goes to Axel for perseverance. Fans chant "you deserve it" as Axel takes the mic for his acceptance speech. He dedicates the award to Bo Dallas, who isn't here tonight. Miz says they are thinking of Bo and hopes he gets well soon. The second award is a tie, for best supporting actors, and it goes to Cesaro and Sheamus. Miz introduces The Bar and out they come as Cole welcomes us to RAW.

Sheamus says they are honored to accept the award. He says they took The Bar to new heights last week. He thanks the man who made it possible last week - Roman Reigns. Sheamus says he just wanted to beat Reigns down more. Sheamus mocks Reigns some more as Cesaro takes the mic. Cole did mention that Bo is under the weather tonight. Cesaro says Sheamus forgot someone. He thanks RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose as well, for knocking his teeth out and giving them another reason to prove that they are The Bar. Fans pop when Miz mentions The Shield reuniting. Miz says that's not reality as The Shield was great during their time but they don't want any of Miz and The Bar. Miz says he and The Bar have changed the landscape of WWE. Miz goes on and presents the final Mizzie, to the guy who led the charge and proved to be the Big Dog of WWE. His name is not Roman Reigns. Miz calls for a drumroll. His name is... The Miz. Miz accepts the award as a "you deserve it" chant starts. Miz dedicates the award to his unborn child and any other child that needs a new role model. The music interrupts and out comes Reigns.

Miz knocks Reigns for standing on the stage with his tail between his legs. Reigns tells him to shut up and says he's giving them one chance to get out of his ring. Miz taunts Reigns and says he knows he's going to do nothing because there's 4 of them and 1 of Reigns. Miz goes on and tells Reigns to go get Dean and Seth. Miz says the rumors of The Shield reuniting are exactly what Reigns is... nothing but hype. Reigns asks who said anything about rumors. Fans pop. The music hits and out comes Ambrose first. He stands with Reigns on the stage. Rollins' music hits next and out he comes to a pop. The Shield stands together on the stage as fans pop. The Shield marches to the ring as the heels wait.

The Shield circles the ring and jumps on the apron like they used to. They hit the ring and a big brawl breaks out. Reigns brings Axel to the floor and sends him into the steel steps. Reigns goes back in and hits Sheamus with a Superman Punch, then Cesaro. Rollins drops Sheamus with a high knee. The Shield clears the ring and stands tall together. Miz looks on from the floor and begs them to spare him. They corner Miz on the floor and he runs back in. Ambrose hits Dirty Deeds on Miz. They hit the Shield triple powerbomb on Miz next. Ambrose, Reigns and Rollins stand tall in the middle of the ring as Reigns' music hits. They stand over Miz and do the fist bump before celebrating.

- Still to come, is Sister Abigail alive? The Shield marches up the ramp as we go to commercial.

Jason Jordan vs. Karl Anderson

Back from the break and out comes Jason Jordan. Karl Anderson is already out with Luke Gallows. We see what happened last week with Jordan and Matt Hardy vs. Gallows and Anderson.

Back and forth to start. Jordan ends up taking control and unloading but Gallows provides a distraction and Anderson turns it around, taking out the leg. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Anderson has Jordan grounded. Anderson works on the left arm and slams Jordan by it. Anderson with a spinebuster for a 2 count. Anderson takes Jordan back to the mat now. Jordan gets up and fights back but Anderson elbows him. Jordan looks to turn it around as Gallows yells from ringside. Jordan drops Anderson twice and rams him back into the corner a few times. Jordan with a belly-to-belly suplex. Jordan with a big spear in the corner.

Gallows gets on the apron again. Anderson tries to take advantage with a cheap shot but Jordan manages to turn it around after side-stepping. Jordan with a big neckbreaker for the pin.

Winner: Jason Jordan

- After the match, Jordan hits the ramp to stand tall as Gallows hits the ring and stares him down. We go to replays. Jordan celebrates on the stage as Gallows and Anderson look on.

- Elias is backstage walking with his guitar. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and The Miz is in the trainer's room when RAW General Manager Kurt Angle walks in. He makes The Shield vs. The Bar and The Miz in a TLC match at TLC.

Elias vs. Apollo Crews

We go to the ring and Elias has a spotlight and his guitar. He gives a nod to the late Tom Petty before breaking out a new song. He's quickly interrupted by Titus O'Neil, wearing a suit and kind of playing a banjo. Titus mocks Elias with a song of his own before Apollo Crews comes out. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Elias is in control, beating on Crews in the corner as Titus cheers him on. Elias focuses on the arm and drops Crews for a pin attempt. Elias keeps control and hits Old School from the top rope.

Crews fights back now. Crews with kicks and a flying forearm. Crews kips up for a pop. Crews drops Elias and hits the standing moonsault for a pin attempt while still selling the arm injury. Elias goes to the floor but Crews follows and attacks. Elias counters and sends Crews into the apron but Crews jumps on the apron. Crews with a moonsault to the floor as Titus gets fired up.

Crews brings it back into the ring with right hands. The referee backs Crews off. Elias takes advantage and drops Crews into the second rope. Elias hits the Drift Away for the pin as JoJo makes the announcement.

Winner: Elias

- After the match, Elias stands tall with his guitar as we go to replays. We come back to Titus checking on Crews on the floor while Elias raises his arm.

- WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore is backstage. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and out comes WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.