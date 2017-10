WWE taped the following matches tonight in Indianapolis for this week's Main Event episode:

* Rhyno & Heath Slater defeated Dash Wilder & Curt Hawkins. Rhyno gored Hawkins, leading to the pin.

* Akira Tozawa defeated Tony Nese

