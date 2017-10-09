As noted, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle previously announced The Shield vs. The Bar and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs match for the October 22nd TLC pay-per-view. Braun Strowman has been added to the match, making it a 3-on-4 Handicap match.

Below is the updated card for TLC:

Tables, Ladders & Chairs 3-on-4 Match

The Shield (Roman Reigns and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) vs. Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore

RAW Women's Title Match

Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss

Asuka makes her main roster debut

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.