After a less-than-memorable week last week -- which, fortunately for the contestants, did not result in an elimination last week -- this week's "Dancing with the Stars" resulted in an elimination, and an inspiring story from our girl Nikki Bella.

This week's theme was all about the "Most Memorable Week," where the contestants talked about the week of their lives that was the most memorable for them -- for a number of reasons -- and acted it out on the dance floor.

When Nikki and her partner Artem took to the dance floor, she talked about the time in 2015 when she was in the ring and suffered a potentially career-changing neck injury. And though she recovered well enough to get back into the ring, the other WWE Divas were hesitant to work with her.

"All the girls would be like, 'Oh, we don't want to work with you. I don't want to re-injure you,' " she said. "That kind of took me by surprise because I was like, 'Wait, what? I just had the toughest journey of my life, I came back in record time and now people don't want to get in the ring with me?' "

And then, this past August, she re-entered the ring during SummerSlam, and she was nothing if not triumphant.

On the dance floor, Nikki and Artem performed a "modern" dance number, and ultimately earned the highest scores of their time on the show -- a 24 out of 30 -- which is a huge comeback from their previous week, where they were on the verge of elimination with a 21 out of 30.

Unfortunately, Derek Fisher was eliminated this evening. Nikki, however, is one step closer to winning the Mirror Ball -- so let's see what happens next week!

