The main event of tonight's WWE RAW in Indianapolis saw Kalisto defeat Enzo Amore in a Lumberjack Match to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

This is Kalisto's first run with the title after joining the cruiserweight division just last week. Enzo just won the title back at the September 24th WWE No Mercy pay-per-view, defeating Neville.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change:

