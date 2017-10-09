- It looks like the rumors of Bray Wyatt wrestling as Sister Abigail at TLC are true as Wyatt introduced Abigail like we've never seen on tonight's WWE RAW in a segment with Finn Balor. WWE has not officially announced Balor vs. Abigail as of this writing. You can see video from tonight's wacky segment above.

- The dark main event after tonight's RAW in Indianapolis saw RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose retain over Cesaro & Sheamus.

- As noted, Emma won a Fatal 5 Way on tonight's WWE RAW to earn a match against Asuka at WWE TLC, in what will be Asuka's main roster debut. This is a rematch from their battle at WWE NXT "Takeover: London" in December 2015. The two had this Twitter exchange after their TLC match was announced:

Pleasure to see you again @EmmaWWE.

I will be ready for you at #WWETLC ??

Be ready for Asuka!! ?? — ASUKA / ??? (@WWEAsuka) October 10, 2017

I'm ready! There wouldn't be a you if it wasn't for me. I started the #WomensRevolution and I'll end your streak in @WWE at #WWETLC. https://t.co/brRTZZ5TYr — EMMA (@EmmaWWE) October 10, 2017

