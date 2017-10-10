- Above is video of Enzo Amore backstage after his loss to new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto in the main event of last night's RAW. An angry Enzo blames the loss on the Lumberjacks and says he was outnumbered. Enzo takes aim at Mustafa Ali and says he wants Enzo out of the division. Enzo says he's not going anywhere because you're defeated when you quit, not when you lose and he's not quitting anything because he's "bout it, bout it."

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who poses the greatest threat to The Shield in the big handicap Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match at WWE TLC. As of this writing, 85% voted for Braun Strowman while 11% voted for WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, 3% for Cesaro and 1% for Sheamus.

- As noted, Indy 500 driver Pippa Mann was backstage for last night's RAW as a guest of Titus O'Neil. Titus and Apollo Crews introduce Pippa as the newest member of Titus Worldwide in this backstage video. Pippa talks about being at her first RAW and WWE's partnership with Susan G. Komen.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.