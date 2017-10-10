Source: US Magazine

Former star Barbie Blank, f.k.a. Kelly Kelly, has split with her husband, former NHL ice hockey player Sheldon Souray. According to US Weekly, Blank is dating again.

"They separated a couple months ago," a source told US. "Barbie is already going on dates with other guys."

Blank, 30, and Souray, 41, got married in Cabo San Lucas on February 27, 2016 after being engaged for over a year and a half. The wedding and the events leading up to it were documented on the second season of the E! reality series, WAGS. While Blank hasn't commented directly on the split, she posted the photos below on her Instagram hinting at the split:

Boy bye ..... @beyonce A post shared by Barbie Blank (@thebarbieblank) on Sep 21, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

Next chapter.... A post shared by Barbie Blank (@thebarbieblank) on Sep 25, 2017 at 2:37am PDT

Blank made her WWE television debut at the age of 19 in 2006. She left the company in September of 2012. She appeared at Axxess and the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony during WrestleMania weekend earlier this year, and was featured in an episode of Table for 3 this past June with Maryse and Eve Torres.

