Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live will take place from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan with the fallout from WWE Hell In a Cell and Kalisto's WWE Cruiserweight Title win.

Confirmed for tonight's SmackDown is AJ Styles' rematch from new WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin and Carmella vs. Becky Lynch. 205 Live will feature TJP vs. Rich Swann plus new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's blue brand show:

* Will Sami Zayn explain why he helped Kevin Owens?

* AJ Styles invokes his rematch clause against United States Champion Baron Corbin

* Becky Lynch and Carmella square off

* How did Hell in a Cell change The Usos?

