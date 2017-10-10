- Above is video from last night's WWE Story Time episode with Big Show talking about he and Paul Heyman traveling together in Alaska.

- Regarding last night's Fatal 5 Way to determine Asuka's opponent for WWE TLC, the match was originally supposed to be a Triple Threat with Emma, Alicia Fox and Nia Jax. PWInsider notes that the decision was then made to move the match to next week but they ended up making it the Fatal 5 Way with Emma, Fox, Dana Brooke, Bayley and Sasha Banks so they could promote Asuka vs. Emma better on next week's go-home show.

- As noted, new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto dedicated last night's win to Rey Mysterio and WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. Rey responded to Kalisto's tweet with the following:

Gracias- What a B-Day present for Eddie, He Smiling! You guys killed It! First time ever CW match in the main event for #RAW #MakingHistory https://t.co/G1LdOLbjYV — ?Rey Mysterio? (@reymysterio) October 10, 2017

