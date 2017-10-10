Source: Inside The Ropes

Roman Reigns took part in a conference call with members of the international media. During the call, Reigns was asked about why his feud with Braun Strowman, which has been going on for the better part of this year, has worked so well.

"I think Strowman is a certified star," Reigns said. "If you see him in real life, you get it. Not to quote a little monster [Enzo Amore] that we have running around in our locker room, but you can't teach that, you really can't. You can't teach a guy to be damn near seven feet tall and 400 lbs. It's either genetics or work ethic."

Reigns said that with Strowman's physical attributes and with his own experience and reactions, it was a perfect storm. Reigns noted that Strowman wants to learn and has the drive to be the best, and that it will be scary how good he is in a couple of years.

Reigns talked about Strowman's ability to make everything his own, noting that it was what the company needs. Reigns proceeded to take a shot at the Young Bucks, who were recently sent a cease & desist from WWE for using the "Too Sweet" hand gesture.

"No offense to any of these guys, but we don't need guys running around doing 'too sweets'," Reigns said. "We don't need guys acting like they're DX from 20 years ago. We need original characters, guys who are [themselves]. I need Seth Rollins to be Seth Rollins. I need Kevin Owens to be Kevin Owens and I need Bray Wyatt to be Bray Wyatt. We need original superstars who have no clue what was done 15 or 20 years ago. No disrespect of our history and our past, but we're trying to create something new here.

"That's the most important thing, that we're true to our characters and we're true to our originality and where we're trying to go forward as a product. That's why it's important for Braun Strowman to be the first Braun Strowman. That's why it was important for me to tell [John] Cena that I'm not the next Cena. That's burying me. I'm the first and only Roman Reigns. That's all I can be, that's all I want to be."

Reigns said that with the unique personalities in the locker room, that they will have something "special brewing here soon." He said that it's happening, but noted that it takes time and that you have to wait for a really good steak.

