- Above and below are fan videos of Shane McMahon's jump from the top of the Hell In A Cell structure this past Sunday night. McMahon missed Kevin Owens, who was laid out on an announcer's table, after Sami Zayn moved Owens out of the way.

That time I went to #HIAC and Shane-O-Mac tried to cripple himself pic.twitter.com/f7dzBTag58 — TruClassCapping (@CapoRock8732) October 9, 2017

- WWE will return to the Giant Center in Hershey, PA for a SmackDown live event on Friday, December 29th. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am at Ticketmaster.com.

- As noted, during a media conference call this week, Roman Reigns took a shot at The Young Bucks for imitating DX and using the "too sweet" hand gesture. The Young Bucks responded on Twitter, writing:

You expect old-timers/shock jocks to bury you, but not current, young, top-guys that you respect. Disappointing. #usVSthem — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) October 10, 2017

It will take 20 years for that to happen. But thank you. — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) October 10, 2017

No beef on our end. — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) October 10, 2017

